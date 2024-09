Firefighters during a forest fire in Bornes de Aguiar, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 16 September 2024. The situation has worsened in the fire in Vila Pouca de Aguiar, which is approaching the village of Vila Meã, said the mayor today, who asked for more resources to fight the three fires in the municipality. 133 operational and 40 vehicles are fighting the forest fire. PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA/LUSA

