epa11955228 Israeli military vehicles travel along a road during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 March 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, three people were killed so far today during the Israeli military operation in Jenin. The Israeli military launched a military operation in Jenin and its camp on 21 January, resulting in at least 34 Palestinian deaths and dozens of injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Lusa