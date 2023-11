epa10959195 Leader of People's Party (PP) Alberto Nunez Feijoo (C-L), Secretary General of PP Cuca Gamarra (R) and the regional President of Valencia Carlos Mazon (C-R) attend a rally against the amnesty to people involved in the 2017 Catalonia independence bid, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 05 November 2023. Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is negotiating with Catalan independentist parties to be able to form a government and not to call parliamentary elections, as he and his party struggle to secure a majority and form a new Spanish government. In case Sanchez manages to reach an agreement with Catalan Independence movement politicians and other parties, such Basque EH Bildu, he will be sworn in as PM for a second term. EPA/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Lusa