The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during a statement to the nation in which he decided to convoke new elections for March 2024 after a meeting of the Council of State, Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 November 2023. Prime Minister António Costa tendered his resignation on Tuesday, which the head of state accepted, after several government offices were raided as part of investigations into lithium and hydrogen projects and the Public Prosecutor's Office announced that he is the subject of an autonomous enquiry at the Supreme Court of Justice. CARLOS M. ALMEIDA/LUSA

