In this handout photograph taken on April 21, 2025, and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) poses for a photograph with US Vice President JD Vance (3L) and his wife, Usha Vance (L), along with their children, after their meeting in New Delhi. Vance met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a red carpet welcome in New Delhi on April 21, as India bids for an early trade deal to stave off punishing tariffs. Modi's office said that there had been "significant progress in the negotiations" with the two countries negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal. (Photo by PIB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

