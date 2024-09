epa09886357 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows a Russian serviceman securing the area inside the destroyed Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. At least 300 people died after a Russian airstrike on the Drama Theatre of Mariupol on 16 March, the Donetsk Regional State Administration sai whereas the Russian Defence Ministry denies the airstike and claims the theatre was blown up by the Azov battalion. Some 133,214 people, including two thousand people over the past day, left Mariupol through the gum corridor in the eastern direction, according to the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY