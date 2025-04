Iwo JimaÂ

A joint US-Japan memorial service for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima near the end of World War II is held in the village of Ogasawara on Iwo Jima island, some 1,250 kilometres (780 miles) from Tokyo on March 29, 2025. Japan and the US called on March 29 for a strengthening of their alliance as Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth attended a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Photo by JAPAN POOL / JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT