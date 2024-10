epaselect epa11691879 View of a submerged pier at Gola de Putxol in Albufera, Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA.The storm has impacted multiple areas of the city, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives due to the flooding. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE

