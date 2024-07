Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, and his wife Victoria wave as they pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

AFP