(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 02, 2022 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) stands with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London. - The doctors of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are "concerned" about her health and "have recommended that she be placed under medical supervision" at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace said on September 8, 2022. "Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision. The Queen continues to be comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace said in a brief statement. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

