A stash of pills burns on the grounds of the Mazzeh military air base on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on December 11, 2024. The US government has levied sanctions on Syrian officials for involvment in the illicit trade of Captagon, a brand name of the drug Fenethylline, a psychostimulant allegedly produced on a commercial scale by ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s government to bolster its coffers during Syria’s 13-year-old civil war. Dave CLARK / AFP

