epa05145823 Representatives of the Atlantic Gateway consortium, David Neeleman (L) and Humberto Pedrosa (2-L) sign documents next to Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno (2-R) and Minister of Planning and Infrastructure Pedro Marques (R) during the signing of the national airline TAP agreement at the Ministry of Planning and Infrastructure in Lisbon, Portugal, 06 February 2016. Portugal's new Socialist government said it had lifted its stake in TAP to 50 per cent from 39 pe rcent in line with a manifesto pledge targeting re-nationalisation. EPA/PEDRO NUNES