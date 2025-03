epa09701514 A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed homes on Nomuka island, Tonga, 20 January 2022 (issued 22 January 2022). The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano erupted in the Archipelago of Tonga on 15 January. According to scientists from the University of Auckland, the eruption was the most powerful recorded on Earth in the last 30 years. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

