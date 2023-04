General view of the "Jorge Rodriguez Padre" residential building that is being built mainly by women workers in the community of Algodonal in Caracas, Venezuela, on February 22, 2023. - In this residential development in Antimano, a densely populated area of Caracas with 360-degree views of El Avila, the Venezuelan capital's emblematic mountain, 80 percent of the workforce are women, mainly single mothers. (Photo by Miguel ZAMBRANO / AFP)

