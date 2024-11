Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt (C) and Trump adviser Jason Miller (L) arrive at the criminal trial of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 29, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump announced on November 15, 2024 that campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary. Leavitt, 27, "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement. Doug Mills / POOL / AFP

