(FILES) Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets his campaign manager Susie Wiles (L) during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff on November 7, 2024, his first major appointment since winning this week's election. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Jim WATSON / AFP