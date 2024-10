An armoured personnel vehicle moves along a road in Kahramankazan, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Ankara on October 23, 2024, near the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), after a huge explosion outside the headquarters left a number of people "dead and injured", Turkey's interior minister said, describing it as a "terrorist attack". (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

