epa10773665 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending an event on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood held on Mykhailivska Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 July 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine marked the Day of Ukrainian Statehood for the second time on 28 July 2023. The national holiday was established by decree of President Zelensky in 2021 and adopted by parliament in May 2022. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa