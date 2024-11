Venezuelan politician Leopoldo López attends the session 'Dictators and Digital dissent', at the Web Summit Lisbon 2024 under the theme "Where the future will be born" in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 November 2024. The web summit will last until November 14th and the main focus is to foster meaningful connections and communities through meetups, powered by Summit Engine, Summit Web's software. JOSÉ SENA GOULÃO/LUSA

