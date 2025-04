epa12035129 Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court as jury selection continues in his retrial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, USA, 16 April 2025. Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a retrial on rape and sex assault charges for which a previous verdict was overturned, forcing survivors who helped fire up the 'MeToo' movement to testify against him once again. Weinstein's 2017 conviction by a jury was overturned seven years later by an appeals court that ruled the way witnesses were handled in the original New York trial was unlawful. EPA/CURTIS MEANS / POOL

Lusa, Mag