epa09475975 (FILE) - Filipino boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao performs during the launch of his own crypto currency in Manila, Philippines 01 September 2019 (reissued 19 September 2021). Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party to run for president in 2022, as he said on 19 September 2021. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO *** Local Caption *** 55435064