(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 15, 2024 shows US Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters in the spin room after debating Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris, at Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024.. The tweet came as a surprise, even from the provocative Donald Trump: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" the former president said on September 15, 2024. Though the all-caps post came without accompanying commentary or explanation, the context was clear. On Tuesday, just minutes after a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that Republican Trump was widely seen as losing, the superstar singer/songwriter posted a message on Instagram saying she would be voting for his Democratic rival, calling Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader." (Photo by Kevin Dietsch and ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / various sources / AFP)

AFP, Mag