French police officers of the Repression of Violent Action Motorised Brigade (Brav-M or Brigade de repression de l'action violente motorisee) ride in front of a Dior store Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 1, 2023, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. French police arrested 1311 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of rioting over the killing of a teenager by police, the interior ministry said on July 1, 2023. France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armoured vehicles and crack police units to quell the violence over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27, 2023. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors