epa00776060 George the Chocolate Labrador having a swim in an outdoor pool at a dog hotel at Lucies Farm, Worcester, United Kingdom on Wednesday morning, 19 July 2006. Britain is preparing for the hottest day of the year with temperatures forecast to reach 36C (96.8F). The highest UK temperature ever recorded was 38.5C (101.3F) in Faversham, Kent, UK on 10 August 2003. EPA/Craig Walsh UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND OUT

Lusa