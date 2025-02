Member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 53/54, Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), waves during a send-off ceremony at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan early on December 17, 2017. NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and crewmates Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Norishege Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency were expected to lift off in the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

AFP or licensors