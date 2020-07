In this picture taken on July 9, 2020, two men hold an artwork after taking it from Same gallery that organised a stealable art exhibition in Tokyo. - The Tokyo art exhibit opened to enthusiastic visitors, but many of those circulating weren't just there to soak in some culture -- they were casing the joint for a midnight raid. Hours after the gallery closed for the night, a crowd had gathered ready to pounce on the artworks. The police station was nearby, but officers only intervened for crowd control, because all the pieces at the Stealable Art Exhibition were up for grabs. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

