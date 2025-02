(FILES) In this file photo Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. - Music icon Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to his longtime nickname "Ye," US media reported on August 25, 2021, citing documents filed in a Los Angeles court. The 44-year-old wants to change his full name -- Kanye Omari West -- to the two-letter Ye, with no middle or last name, according to NBC News and other US media.The change was requested for "personal reasons" and must be approved by a judge, NBC said. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

AFP or licensors