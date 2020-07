epa08514884 Polish President and candidate for Poland's president of main ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) Andrzej Duda speaks during an election evening to his staff in Lowicz, Poland, 28 June 2020. After 21:00 all polling stations were closed all over Poland. The current right-wing president Andrzej Duda and the central candidate of the Civic Coalition Rafal Trzaskowski entered the second round of presidential elections, winning 41.8 percent and 30.4 percent of the votes respectively, according to the Ipsos poll. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

Lusa