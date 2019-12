LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 10: Kodak signage is displayed during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. David Becker/Getty Images/AFP

2018 Getty Images