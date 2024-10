The leader of the Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition and President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Luis Montenegro during the victory speech during the election night of the legislative elections 2024 at Party headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 March 2024. More than 10.8 million Portuguese are expected to vote to elect 230 deputies to the Portuguese Parliament. Eighteen political forces (15 parties and three coalitions) are running in these elections. TIAGO PETINGA/LUSA

Lusa