epa06416768 A close-up photo showing an Intel computer circuit board displayed in Duesseldorf, Germany, 04 January 2018. Reports on 04 January 2018 state technology companies are rushing to fix two considerable flaws in popular computer chips manufactured by Intel, AMD and ARM. Security researchers at Google, working together with specialists in several countries, have discovered two major security threats in processors manufactured by AMD, Intel and ARM. The flaws could help attackers to gain access to sensitive information such as banking information and passwords. It is not known if the boards and chips pictured contain the security vulnerability. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Lusa