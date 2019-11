A car drives through the newly opened tunnel which runs under the Suez Canal, in the Egyptian port city of Ismailia, 135 kms northeast of the capital Cairo on October 14, 2019. - Since the Suez Canal was inaugurated amid pomp and ceremony 150 years ago, it has become one of the world's most important waterways. But its anniversary will only be discreetly marked in Egypt. The man-made canal was excavated between 1859 and 1869, in an ambitious project to connect the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, and cut shipping times for growing international trade from Europe to Asia. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors