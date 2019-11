In this file photo taken on November 10, 1973, Egyptians unload an amphibious vehicle carrying supplies for the Egyptian third army encircled in the Sinai on the Suez Canal, during the Yom Kippur War. On October 6, 1973, on the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, a two-pronged assault on Israel was launched: Egyptian forces stuck eastward across the Suez Canal and pushed Israelis back, while Syrians advanced from the north and had broken through the Israeli lines on the Golan Heights. - As the Suez Canal marks its 150th anniversary, Egypt which nationalised the crucial international waterway in 1956 can boast of its modern-day significance to the country's economy. The canal, which links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, was opened to navigation in 1869 and was expanded in 2015 to accommodate larger ships. (Photo by GABRIEL DUVAL / AFP)

