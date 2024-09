Elected President of the European Council and former PM Antonio Costa attends a press conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro (not seen) before a lunch at Sao Bento Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 01 July 2024. This will be the first meeting between Luís Montenegro and António Costa after the heads of state and government of the European Union chose the former Socialist prime minister last Thursday as president of the European Council for a term of two and a half years from 1st December 2024. FILIPE AMORIM/LUSA

Lusa