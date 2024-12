Lineup of JR East Shinkansen trains, October 2012 JR East Shinkansen Lineup on a Public opening Event (the 30th Anniversary of the Jōetsu Shinkansen) at Niigata Shinkansen Rolling Stock Center / (from the Left) E5 Series, 200 Series, E4 Series, E2 Series, E3 Series, E926 Type (East i), and E1 Series

Rsa, licença CC-SA 3.0