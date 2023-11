epa04455686 South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the dock on day six of sentencing procedures at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, 21 October 2014. Pistorius was last month found guilty of the culpable homicide of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on 14 February 2013. Judge Thokozile Masipa delivered sentence following aggravating and mitigating arguments from the defence and prosecution. EPA/HERMAN VERWEY/POOL