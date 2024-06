epa11401359 The candidate of the Iniciativa Liberal (IL) party Joao Cotrim de Figueiredo (C) reacts at the party electoral headquarters after knowing the results of the European elections night in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 June 2024. More than 10.8 million registered voters in Portugal and abroad went to the polls to choose 21 of the 720 members of the European Parliament. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Lusa