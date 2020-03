epa08181777 An undated handout photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (issued 31 January 2020) of an illustration created at the CDC revealing ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

EPA/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION HANDOUT