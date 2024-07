Cedric Petit, founder of the "Asbl Sauvons Bambi" association, shows on the screen of his drone a deer hidden in long grass of the meadows in Mehaigne in the province of Namur on June 24, 2024. In parts of the Belgian countryside teeming with roe deer, an animal lover has set himself a mission: to dig out of the tall grass the young fawns left there by their mother so that they can escape the grim reaper. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

AFP or licensors