(FILES) Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attend a campaign a rally in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela on July 23, 2024. The Venezuelan Attorney General's Office announced on August 5, 2024, that it opened a criminal investigation against opposition members Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado following a statement in which they called on the military to "stand by the people" in reference to their allegations of fraud in the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

AFP or licensors