epa11521392 A woman holds a phone showing the Instagram logo, in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2024. A nationwide block to access Instagram was implemented on 02 August, Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) announced. A Turkish official accused the platform of blocking condolence posts following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. 'We are in contact with them. Our sensitivities are clear, as soon as they correct those shortcomings, we will remove the ban', Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Lusa