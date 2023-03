Michelangelo's famous marble statue of "David" is bathed in natural light streaming through the dome of Florence's Accademia Gallery 24 May 2004. The statue of "David" has been cleaned up ahead of its 500th anniversary in September 2004. The restoration resumed in September after an aborted start when the original restorer quit in a dispute over how the statue should be cleaned. AFP PHOTO/Vincenzo PINTO

