Cubans collect raw material from a large amount of garbage on a street in Havana on August 23, 2024. Havana accumulates more than 30,000 cubic meters of garbage daily, seven thousand more than a year ago, according to official figures. Mountains of solid waste mixed with organic residues give off foul odors and attract clouds of flies in some corners of the central municipality of Cerro. The city's beaches are often littered with cans and plastics on summer days when city dwellers seek them out to mitigate the heat.

YAMIL LAGE / AFP