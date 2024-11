Alleged smuggler had meth-soaked cow onesie in suitcase: US

This handout image courtesy of US Department of Justice shows methamphetamine-soaked clothes seized at LAX on November 6, 2024 from a passenger intending to fly from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. A would-be drug smuggler soaked a cow onesie in meth, part of a whole suitcase full of clothes he tried to sneak aboard a plane, US justice officials said November 26. Raj Matharu checked in two suitcases at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight to Sydney, in Australia, the US Department of Justice said. As the bags passed through X-ray machines, customs officers became suspicious and opened them up for a closer look. (Photo by US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Department of Justice / HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

