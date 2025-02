epa11885993 Iranians burn a structure with a poster of US President Donald Trump next to an Etemad missile during a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, 10 February 2025. Iran celebrates the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in which the monarchy system was toppled and replaced by the Islamic Republic of Iran, with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini serving as its first Supreme Leader. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH