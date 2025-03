Israelis holding national flags march into Jerusalem during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling for an end to the war in Gaza on March 19, 2025. Under the ceasefire deal drafted under former US president Joe Biden's administration, a second phase of the truce should have begun in early March, but Israel launched on March 18 its most intense bombardment of Gaza since the January 19 deal, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that the strikes were "only the beginning" and that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire". (Photo by Menahem Kahana / AFP)

AFP