The first repatriation flight with a group of 152 Portuguese who wanted to leave Israel, from Larnaca, Cyprus, arrived at the Figo Maduro airfield in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 October 2023. On Saturday, the Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory under the name of Operation "al-Aqsa Storm", with the launch of thousands of rockets and the incursion of armed militiamen by land, sea, and air. ANDRE KOSTERS/LUSA

