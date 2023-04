epa10590654 Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri (L), with Italian Partisan Mario Di Maio (R) take part in a rally, organized by the National Association of Italian Partisans (Anpi), to mark the 78th anniversary of the Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2023. Italy celebrates Liberation Day on 25 April annually to mark the end of the country's Nazi occupation. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani