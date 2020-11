WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) leave the stage after addressing the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

2020 Getty Images