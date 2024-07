epa08930004 A handout photo made available by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) shows Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer appearing at the Andrew Marr show in the BBC studios in London, Britain, 10 January 2021. EPA/JEFF OVERS / BBC HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE TAKEN THROUGH GLASS. NOT FOR USE AFTER JANUARY, 31, 2021. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa